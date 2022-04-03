Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YEXT shares. Truist Financial cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $163,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 7,971 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $52,449.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,002 shares of company stock worth $583,714 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yext by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,700,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after buying an additional 262,333 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,154,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,815,000 after buying an additional 1,041,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Yext by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,876,000 after buying an additional 86,079 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Yext by 43.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after buying an additional 646,612 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,764,000 after acquiring an additional 127,094 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $896.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64. Yext has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $15.48.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 43.14% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

