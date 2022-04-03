Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yiren Digital has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Yiren Digital by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 38,673 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Yiren Digital by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 27,074 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Yiren Digital by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Yiren Digital by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

