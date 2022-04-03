YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of YPF opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.17 and a beta of 1.78. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. Analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,324 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 20,732 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 224.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,321,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 913,907 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 44.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 364,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 111,600 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 13.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,352,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 165,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

