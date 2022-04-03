Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $905.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) to report $905.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $900.90 million and the highest is $909.90 million. Akamai Technologies reported sales of $842.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKAM. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.51. 891,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,460. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $121.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $456,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $873,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,709 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

