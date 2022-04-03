Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to Announce $1.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. American Electric Power reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Electric Power.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:AEP opened at $101.51 on Thursday. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $101.62.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Electric Power (AEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.