Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $793.50 Million

Analysts predict that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $793.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $803.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $784.00 million. Crane reported sales of $833.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year sales of $3.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

NYSE:CR traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.70. 268,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.87 and a 200 day moving average of $101.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Crane has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $114.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Crane’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Crane by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 49.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

