Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.87. Dime Community Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $101.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.67%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 5,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $182,444.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 130.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 303.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

