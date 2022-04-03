Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.76 Million

Brokerages expect PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) to announce $146.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.30 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full year sales of $623.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $623.00 million to $624.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $690.99 million, with estimates ranging from $688.20 million to $693.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PowerSchool.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.82 million.

PWSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.91.

PWSC stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 525,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,940,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth about $637,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth about $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

