Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $579.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) to report sales of $579.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $607.40 million and the lowest is $562.26 million. Surgery Partners posted sales of $512.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

SGRY stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.42. The stock had a trading volume of 286,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.07. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58.

In other news, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $53,236.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Deluca sold 1,535 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $82,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,228 shares of company stock worth $4,072,792. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,884,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,039,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $6,029,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,245,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after purchasing an additional 409,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,099.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,498,000 after purchasing an additional 378,797 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

