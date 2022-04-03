Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Target Hospitality reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.40 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%.

Several research firms have commented on TH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target Hospitality has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.44.

Shares of TH stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.98. 614,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,221. The company has a market capitalization of $609.68 million, a PE ratio of -119.60, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.95. Target Hospitality has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

In other news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 10.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 87,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 53,412 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 165.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 210.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,724,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

