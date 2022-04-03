Zacks: Analysts Expect American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) will announce $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American International Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.40. American International Group posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American International Group will report full year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American International Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,714,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,821,000 after purchasing an additional 83,432 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.79. 3,802,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,257,840. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. American International Group has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $64.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

