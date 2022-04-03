Zacks: Analysts Expect Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) to Announce -$0.51 EPS

Brokerages predict that Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Celcuity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Celcuity posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 104%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full-year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($3.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CELC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.16. 42,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,122. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 34.06 and a current ratio of 34.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELC. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in Celcuity by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 121,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in Celcuity by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 920,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 49,497 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Celcuity by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Celcuity by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 294,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 75,741 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Celcuity by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 54,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

