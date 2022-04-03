Zacks: Analysts Expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) to report $86.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.22 million. Fiverr International posted sales of $68.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $376.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $375.34 million to $378.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $479.39 million, with estimates ranging from $467.17 million to $494.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. Fiverr International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FVRR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth about $164,413,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 653.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,170,000 after acquiring an additional 233,439 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after acquiring an additional 212,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 846.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,799,000 after acquiring an additional 140,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 36,153 shares in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FVRR traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.95. 503,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,025. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.23 and a beta of 1.86. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $262.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average of $123.66.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

