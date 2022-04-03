Zacks: Analysts Expect Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Equities analysts expect Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings. Franklin Street Properties posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Franklin Street Properties.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE FSP opened at $5.96 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $619.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

