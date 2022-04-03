Zacks: Analysts Expect GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for GTY Technology’s earnings. GTY Technology reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GTY Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GTY Technology.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 89.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GTY Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ GTYH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.26. 196,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,780. GTY Technology has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $188.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.33.

In other news, CEO Tj Parass acquired 6,400 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $28,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in GTY Technology by 36.2% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,465,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 389,650 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GTY Technology by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,858,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after acquiring an additional 359,021 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of GTY Technology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 703,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 320,065 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,719,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in GTY Technology by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,579,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 168,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About GTY Technology (Get Rating)

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries. Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions.

