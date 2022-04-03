Zacks: Analysts Expect Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $196.34 Million

Analysts forecast that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) will report sales of $196.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Invacare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $197.38 million and the lowest is $195.30 million. Invacare reported sales of $196.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Invacare will report full-year sales of $872.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $863.60 million to $880.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $910.31 million, with estimates ranging from $889.50 million to $931.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Invacare.

Get Invacare alerts:

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The health services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invacare in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

In other Invacare news, CEO Matthew E. Monaghan purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen P. Leneghan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 63,000 shares of company stock worth $93,870 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invacare in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Invacare by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Invacare in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invacare by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 290,992 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Invacare by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 371,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 43,483 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVC opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Invacare has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Invacare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invacare (IVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.