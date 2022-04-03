Zacks: Analysts Expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Billion

Analysts expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) to post $2.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.20 billion and the highest is $2.25 billion. KLA posted sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full year sales of $9.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.10.

KLAC stock traded down $5.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $360.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.96. KLA has a 1-year low of $285.89 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,296,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of KLA by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $598,653,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of KLA by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

