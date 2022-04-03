Zacks: Analysts Expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $715.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $715.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $708.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $720.10 million. MRC Global reported sales of $609.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.07 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRC shares. TheStreet upgraded MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MRC Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Shares of NYSE MRC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.20. 799,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 2.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 74,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 44,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 151,880.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 12.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 21,604 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

