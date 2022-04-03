Zacks: Analysts Expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.50 Million

Brokerages predict that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) will report $326.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $329.20 million and the lowest is $323.80 million. MSA Safety posted sales of $308.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $410.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSA. TheStreet lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti raised shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.86.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSA. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSA stock traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.38. The stock had a trading volume of 149,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,460. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MSA Safety has a 12 month low of $127.20 and a 12 month high of $172.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 292.30 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 374.48%.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

