Zacks: Analysts Expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the lowest is ($0.96). PAR Technology reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 139.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year earnings of ($3.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($3.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($2.72). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PAR Technology.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of PAR stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.84. 173,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,248. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $86.27. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 247.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 67,920 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,634,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,089,000.

PAR Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.