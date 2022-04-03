Zacks: Analysts Expect Pardes Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRDS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Pardes Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pardes Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.23). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pardes Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $11.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pardes Biosciences.

Get Pardes Biosciences alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRDS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pardes Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pardes Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PRDS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.02. 303,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,673. Pardes Biosciences has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,370,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $819,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,574,000.

About Pardes Biosciences (Get Rating)

Pardes Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discover and develop novel oral drug candidates while reimagining the patient journey to access these medicines. The company’s lead product candidate includes PBI-0451, is being developed as a direct-acting, oral antiviral drug to treat and prevent SARS-CoV-2 infections, the virus responsible for COVID-19.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pardes Biosciences (PRDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pardes Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pardes Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.