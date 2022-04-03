Zacks: Analysts Expect Pardes Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRDS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Pardes Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRDSGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pardes Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.23). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pardes Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $11.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pardes Biosciences.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRDS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pardes Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pardes Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PRDS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.02. 303,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,673. Pardes Biosciences has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,370,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $819,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,574,000.

About Pardes Biosciences (Get Rating)

Pardes Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discover and develop novel oral drug candidates while reimagining the patient journey to access these medicines. The company’s lead product candidate includes PBI-0451, is being developed as a direct-acting, oral antiviral drug to treat and prevent SARS-CoV-2 infections, the virus responsible for COVID-19.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pardes Biosciences (PRDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pardes Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pardes Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.