Zacks: Analysts Expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Announce $1.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $1.78. Preferred Bank posted earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $7.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.61 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 43.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

PFBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth $4,035,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFBC stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average of $72.62. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $81.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

