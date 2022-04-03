Zacks: Analysts Expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $775.76 Million

Analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXTGet Rating) will report $775.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $770.70 million and the highest is $784.00 million. Rackspace Technology reported sales of $725.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

RXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

Rackspace Technology stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,010. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.16. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth $1,181,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at about $2,147,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 19.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 94.3% during the third quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

