Zacks: Analysts Expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN – Get Rating) to post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resonant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.10). Resonant reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Resonant.

RESN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Resonant to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Benchmark lowered Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Resonant in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Resonant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Resonant by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 253,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 44,707 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Resonant by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 197,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Resonant in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Resonant in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RESN remained flat at $$4.48 during trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60. Resonant has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

