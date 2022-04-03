Zacks: Analysts Expect Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.59 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) will report $18.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valens’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.54 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valens will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $176.77 million, with estimates ranging from $168.98 million to $185.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valens.

Get Valens alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLNS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

VLNS traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.69. 322,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,303. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10. Valens has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $9.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valens during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valens during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Valens in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valens during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valens Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valens (VLNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.