Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.28 Million

Equities analysts expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) to announce $6.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $7.39 million. Blink Charging posted sales of $2.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 181.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year sales of $31.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $37.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $56.62 million, with estimates ranging from $50.86 million to $62.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blink Charging.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 263.24%. The company had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Blink Charging’s revenue was up 224.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 90.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Blink Charging by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Blink Charging by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLNK traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $26.89. 683,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,826. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.03. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 3.54.

About Blink Charging (Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blink Charging (BLNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.