Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to Post $0.88 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Commerce Bancshares.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $355.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $890,974.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total transaction of $34,124.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,476 shares of company stock worth $3,652,018 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $71.62 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $77.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.82 and its 200 day moving average is $70.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.