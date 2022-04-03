Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.55. CONMED posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CONMED.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CNMD stock opened at $149.80 on Thursday. CONMED has a twelve month low of $117.62 and a twelve month high of $159.11.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

