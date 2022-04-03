Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Post $0.51 EPS

Brokerages expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) to post $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.49. First Busey reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $105.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BUSE shares. Raymond James upgraded First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on First Busey in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in First Busey by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Busey by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,995,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,401,000 after acquiring an additional 49,354 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Busey by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 22,115 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Busey by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in First Busey by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUSE opened at $25.41 on Friday. First Busey has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 41.63%.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

