Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to Announce $1.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSLGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04. Global Ship Lease reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 247.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $8.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $9.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $153.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

GSL stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.95. 2,116,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $30.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 85.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,586,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,327,000 after buying an additional 1,189,286 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $22,068,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 261.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,694,000 after purchasing an additional 600,857 shares during the period. Gratia Capital LLC lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 235.8% during the fourth quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 746,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 524,083 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 666,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

