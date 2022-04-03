Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $233.00 Million

Equities analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) to post sales of $233.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $225.70 million and the highest is $238.70 million. LivaNova posted sales of $247.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.71. 650,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,019. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.97. LivaNova has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $93.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average of $80.76.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $472,826. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,812,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,120,000 after purchasing an additional 92,200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

