Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Post $2.69 EPS

Equities analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.78. Saia reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $12.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.83 to $12.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $14.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.00.

Saia stock traded down $10.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,684. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Saia has a 12 month low of $187.02 and a 12 month high of $365.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $4,346,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Saia by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Saia by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Saia by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Saia by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

