Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to Announce $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.08. ServisFirst Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SFBS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,260. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $97.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.85 and a 200-day moving average of $83.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.08%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

