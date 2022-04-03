Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. Syneos Health posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year sales of $5.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 490.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,427,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,924,000 after buying an additional 1,186,001 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 576.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,343,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,963,000 after buying an additional 1,144,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at $101,693,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,605,000 after buying an additional 707,665 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,200,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,488,000 after buying an additional 653,520 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.77. 569,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,157. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $72.48 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.54.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

