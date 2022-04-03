Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to Announce $0.95 EPS

Brokerages expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) to post $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Universal Display reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,139,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $691,863,000 after acquiring an additional 120,006 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Future Fund LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,561. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $128.21 and a 12 month high of $246.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

