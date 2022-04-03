Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) will post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.11). Amyris reported earnings per share of ($1.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amyris in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amyris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 70,223 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Amyris by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Amyris by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMRS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.54. 6,334,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,669,214. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39. Amyris has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

