Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) will announce $2.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.40 billion and the highest is $2.56 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year sales of $8.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $9.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AJG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.56.

In other news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,141,000 after buying an additional 275,780 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

AJG traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.40. 799,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,908. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $126.89 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

