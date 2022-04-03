Zacks: Brokerages Expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to Post $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.01. Community Trust Bancorp reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.05 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $41.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.25. The company has a market cap of $738.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.80. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $46.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 107.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

