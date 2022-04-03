Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to Announce $1.73 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.80. Jacobs Engineering Group reported earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,479,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,601,000 after purchasing an additional 42,028 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,087,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,844,000 after purchasing an additional 395,742 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,172,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,228,000 after purchasing an additional 384,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,340,000 after purchasing an additional 53,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $298,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.58. The company had a trading volume of 489,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.67 and a 200-day moving average of $134.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $149.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

