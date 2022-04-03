Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to Post $1.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) will post $1.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56. Lincoln Electric reported earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $8.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Loop Capital started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.83.

Lincoln Electric stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.44. The stock had a trading volume of 379,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $119.62 and a 12 month high of $148.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Electric (LECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.