Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Nordstrom reported earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JWN. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

JWN stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,967,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,757,449. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Nordstrom by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

