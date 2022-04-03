Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.65. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.03 to $7.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $339.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $254,674.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $1,911,763. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 386.3% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 14,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $70,586,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 203,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,096 shares during the period. Finally, First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,359. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.19. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $111.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

