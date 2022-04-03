Zacks: Brokerages Expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.17. ProAssurance posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.43. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $293.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

PRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

PRA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.39. The stock had a trading volume of 363,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,970. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in ProAssurance by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in ProAssurance by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

