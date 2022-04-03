Zacks: Brokerages Expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $1.07. Prologis reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of Prologis by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in Prologis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $4.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.80. 2,867,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,366. The stock has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Prologis has a twelve month low of $107.76 and a twelve month high of $169.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

