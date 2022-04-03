Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) will announce sales of $6.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.15 billion and the highest is $6.30 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia reported sales of $6.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will report full year sales of $25.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.49 billion to $25.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $27.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.92 billion to $27.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Nova Scotia.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.74.

Shares of BNS stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,245,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,237. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average of $68.73. The stock has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $59.05 and a twelve month high of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.