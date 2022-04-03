Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benson Hill Inc. is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc., formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS. “

BHIL has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of BHIL stock opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Benson Hill has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $10.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter valued at $17,043,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at about $901,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Benson Hill by 746.9% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883,979 shares during the last quarter. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

