Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) to Sell

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $219.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.85 and a 200-day moving average of $170.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Elbit Systems has a 1-year low of $122.85 and a 1-year high of $238.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 20.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 721.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

