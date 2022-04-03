Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karooooo Ltd. is a provider in the telematics industry which offers real-time mobility data analytics solutions for smart transportation. Karooooo Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

Get Karooooo alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karooooo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.36.

Shares of KARO stock opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Karooooo has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $639.35 million and a P/E ratio of 28.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.94.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Karooooo had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Karooooo will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Karooooo during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Karooooo during the second quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karooooo during the second quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Karooooo by 150.0% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 111,071 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Karooooo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Karooooo (Get Rating)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karooooo (KARO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.