Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Hold

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

WTFC opened at $92.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $65.66 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,615,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,317,000 after acquiring an additional 75,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,928,000 after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,509,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,877,000 after purchasing an additional 111,076 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 543.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,814 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after purchasing an additional 54,799 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

