Zacks Investment Research Lowers Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

Get Airbus alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Airbus from €165.00 ($181.32) to €170.00 ($186.81) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Airbus from €120.00 ($131.87) to €135.00 ($148.35) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Airbus from €138.00 ($151.65) to €150.00 ($164.84) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.86.

OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $96.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.71. Airbus has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Airbus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airbus (EADSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.